Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/04/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 2nd at 11:45 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Wander L. Meinberg, 31, of Weymouth, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

Operating on a restricted way

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 1st at 8:52 p.m. Ofc. Leo Rose arrested

Joseph Antonio Donnamario, 30, of Truro who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arreset

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week:

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 27th at 1:13 a.m.

Nkanyiso Rodney Shandu, 27, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Vandalizing property

On July 27th at 2:06 a.m.

Brittany N. Perry, 34, of Soth Yarmouth was charged with

Intimidating a witness

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Disguise to obstruct justice

and

Rushane R. Russell, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with

Intimidating a witness

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Fail to identify self to police

On July 30th at 1:34 a.m.

Paulo C. Farias, 23, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On July 30th at 9:20 a.m.

Gabriel Leite, 18, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 30th at 2:25 p.m.

Charles D. Iliffe, 61, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 31st at 6:21 a.m.

Gabriel Hernandez-Lacen, 20, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 31st at 9:16 a.m.

Michael Roy Madden, 60, of Sandwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Leaving the scene of property damage

On August 1st at 12:57 a.m.

Jose Fernandez, 39, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Operating without a license

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police have not posted their logs for the past week. CWN will update when posted.