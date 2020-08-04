Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/04/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 2nd at 11:45 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Wander L. Meinberg, 31, of Weymouth, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
Operating on a restricted way
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 1st at 8:52 p.m. Ofc. Leo Rose arrested
Joseph Antonio Donnamario, 30, of Truro who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arreset
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week:
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 27th at 1:13 a.m.
Nkanyiso Rodney Shandu, 27, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Vandalizing property
On July 27th at 2:06 a.m.
Brittany N. Perry, 34, of Soth Yarmouth was charged with
Intimidating a witness
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Disguise to obstruct justice
and
Rushane R. Russell, 27, of East Falmouth was charged with
Intimidating a witness
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Fail to identify self to police
On July 30th at 1:34 a.m.
Paulo C. Farias, 23, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On July 30th at 9:20 a.m.
Gabriel Leite, 18, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 30th at 2:25 p.m.
Charles D. Iliffe, 61, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 31st at 6:21 a.m.
Gabriel Hernandez-Lacen, 20, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 31st at 9:16 a.m.
Michael Roy Madden, 60, of Sandwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Leaving the scene of property damage
On August 1st at 12:57 a.m.
Jose Fernandez, 39, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Operating without a license
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police have not posted their logs for the past week. CWN will update when posted.