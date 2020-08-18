Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/18/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 12th at 3:38 p.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested
Paul J. Sepe, 60, of Truro who was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Operating after registration suspended
Defective equipment
Warrant arrest
On August 15th at 12:37 a.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested
Edward J. Connelly, 67, of Natick, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Improper operation of a motor vehicle
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 11th at 6:21 p.m.
Trevon R. Robinson, 27, of Wellfleet was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
On August 15th at 10:45 p.m.
Jason Dock Lee, 26, of Brookline, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 10th at 7:36 a.m.
Michael Thomas McInerney, 26, of Nantucket was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Distrubing the peace
Wanton destruction of property over $1,200
Vandalize with noxious/filthy substance
On August 10th at 12:03 p.m.
John H, Kittila, 52, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (oper suspended/marked lanes)
Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200)
On August 10th at 8:21 p.m.
Gabriel Leite, 18, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (B&E to commit misdemeanor)
Larceny from a person
Larceny of a drug
On August 10th at 10:02 p.m.
Christopher F. Rose, 46, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B withn DW)
Warrant arrest (AUB on PO)
On August 11th at 2:14 p.m.
Cory R. Briggs, 31, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 12th at 9:14 a.m.
Traycordi Wood, 27, of Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 12th at 9:55 p.m.
Domingo J. Andrade, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (Poss class C & E)
On August 12th at 10:08 p.m.
Cody D. White, 30, of Welflleet was charged with
A&B with a dangerous weapon (car door)
Assault and battery on a police officer
On August 13th at 1:20 a.m.
Stephen Christopher Protze, 27, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 13th at 8;23 p.m.
Douglas Madelon Melo, 42, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200, check forgery X2)
On August 14th at 12:12 a.m.
Thomas C. Clayton, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property
On August 14th at 2:41 a.m.
Sydney McGee Speight, 24, of Centerville was charged with
Assualt and battery
Vandalizing property
On August 14th at 2:37 p.m.
Michael A. Stander, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On August 15th at 10:03 a.m.
Kelsie P. Brubaker, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B DW)
Warrant arrest (Operating after suspension)
On August 15th at 7:55 p.m.
Corey Robert Hendricks, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Lights violation
On August 15th at 8:28 p.m.
Brian L. Beck, 33, of Lido Beach, NY was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
On August 16th at 1:39 a.m.
Christopher M. Andrade, 35, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 14th at 8:57 p.m.
Mati C. Zoffoli, 34, of Woods Hole was charged with
Assault and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
Disorderly conduct
On August 16th at 1:50 a.m.
Tiago Rassilan, 40, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
On Augusat 16th at 4:44 p.m.
Elias J. Liatsis, 73, of North Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Trespassing
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
Fail to stop for police
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On August 16th at 6:49 p.m.
Craig L. Butler Jr., 30, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
and
Carrie Acosta, 33, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police