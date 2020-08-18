Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/18/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 12th at 3:38 p.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested

Paul J. Sepe, 60, of Truro who was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Operating after registration suspended

Defective equipment

Warrant arrest

On August 15th at 12:37 a.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested

Edward J. Connelly, 67, of Natick, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Improper operation of a motor vehicle

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 11th at 6:21 p.m.

Trevon R. Robinson, 27, of Wellfleet was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

On August 15th at 10:45 p.m.

Jason Dock Lee, 26, of Brookline, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 10th at 7:36 a.m.

Michael Thomas McInerney, 26, of Nantucket was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Distrubing the peace

Wanton destruction of property over $1,200

Vandalize with noxious/filthy substance

On August 10th at 12:03 p.m.

John H, Kittila, 52, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (oper suspended/marked lanes)

Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200)

On August 10th at 8:21 p.m.

Gabriel Leite, 18, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (B&E to commit misdemeanor)

Larceny from a person

Larceny of a drug

On August 10th at 10:02 p.m.

Christopher F. Rose, 46, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B withn DW)

Warrant arrest (AUB on PO)

On August 11th at 2:14 p.m.

Cory R. Briggs, 31, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 12th at 9:14 a.m.

Traycordi Wood, 27, of Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 12th at 9:55 p.m.

Domingo J. Andrade, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (Poss class C & E)

On August 12th at 10:08 p.m.

Cody D. White, 30, of Welflleet was charged with

A&B with a dangerous weapon (car door)

Assault and battery on a police officer

On August 13th at 1:20 a.m.

Stephen Christopher Protze, 27, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 13th at 8;23 p.m.

Douglas Madelon Melo, 42, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200, check forgery X2)

On August 14th at 12:12 a.m.

Thomas C. Clayton, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property

On August 14th at 2:41 a.m.

Sydney McGee Speight, 24, of Centerville was charged with

Assualt and battery

Vandalizing property

On August 14th at 2:37 p.m.

Michael A. Stander, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On August 15th at 10:03 a.m.

Kelsie P. Brubaker, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B DW)

Warrant arrest (Operating after suspension)

On August 15th at 7:55 p.m.

Corey Robert Hendricks, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Lights violation

On August 15th at 8:28 p.m.

Brian L. Beck, 33, of Lido Beach, NY was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

On August 16th at 1:39 a.m.

Christopher M. Andrade, 35, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 14th at 8:57 p.m.

Mati C. Zoffoli, 34, of Woods Hole was charged with

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

On August 16th at 1:50 a.m.

Tiago Rassilan, 40, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

On Augusat 16th at 4:44 p.m.

Elias J. Liatsis, 73, of North Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Trespassing

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Fail to stop for police

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On August 16th at 6:49 p.m.

Craig L. Butler Jr., 30, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

and

Carrie Acosta, 33, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police