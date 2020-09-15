Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/15/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 7th at 4:32 p.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini arrested
Joseph Doherty, 71, of Boston, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 8th at 5:10 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested
Tavi A. LaMadrid, 23, of Truro who was charged with
Leaving the scene of personal injury
Leaving the scene of property damage
Fail to stop/yield
On September 9th at 10:49 a.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini arrested
Paul C. Chander, 43, of Quincy, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 11th at 11:56 p.m. Ofc. Aaron Kacergis arrested
Jesse A. Spivey, 26, of Ithaca, NY who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Restricted way
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 8th at 1:15 p.m. Ofc. Sarah Lake arrested
Ellis Elian Myles Wilson, 19, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 9th at 9:37 p.m. Sgt. Thomas Powers arrested
Ashley Lynn Wichmann, 32, of Dalton, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 7th at 10:00 p.m.
Salete Reis Batista, 56, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
On September 9th at 1:34 a.m.
John William Grady, 22, of Sandwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended for OUI while OUI
Defective equipment
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On September 9th at 3:37 a.m.
Stephanie Doris Hufnagel. 35 of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
Resisting arrest
On September 10th at 6:58 p.m.
Jake Edward Metz, 22, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
On September 12th at 1:31 a.m.
Brighton Kirk Hernandez, 18, of Mashpee was charged with
Carrying a dangerous weapon
On September 12th at 12:58 p.m.
Paul A. Maxwell, 51, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On September 12th at 6:00 p.m.
Patricia A. Koumbouris, 68, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60
Breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony
Larceny from a building
On September 12th at 9:18 p.m.
Michael F. Joyce, 57, of Barnstable was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Assault and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
On September 13th at 12:34 a.m.
Alric Clarence Williams, 55, of Marstons Mills, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On September 13th at 10:47 p.m.
Tariq Alouani, 52, of Boston, MA was charged with
Motor vehicle larceny
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On September 9th at 5:46 p.m.
Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Data furnished by Falmouth Police