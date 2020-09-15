Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/15/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 7th at 4:32 p.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini arrested

Joseph Doherty, 71, of Boston, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 8th at 5:10 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested

Tavi A. LaMadrid, 23, of Truro who was charged with

Leaving the scene of personal injury

Leaving the scene of property damage

Fail to stop/yield

On September 9th at 10:49 a.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini arrested

Paul C. Chander, 43, of Quincy, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 11th at 11:56 p.m. Ofc. Aaron Kacergis arrested

Jesse A. Spivey, 26, of Ithaca, NY who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Restricted way

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 8th at 1:15 p.m. Ofc. Sarah Lake arrested

Ellis Elian Myles Wilson, 19, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 9th at 9:37 p.m. Sgt. Thomas Powers arrested

Ashley Lynn Wichmann, 32, of Dalton, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 7th at 10:00 p.m.

Salete Reis Batista, 56, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

On September 9th at 1:34 a.m.

John William Grady, 22, of Sandwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended for OUI while OUI

Defective equipment

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On September 9th at 3:37 a.m.

Stephanie Doris Hufnagel. 35 of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

Resisting arrest

On September 10th at 6:58 p.m.

Jake Edward Metz, 22, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

On September 12th at 1:31 a.m.

Brighton Kirk Hernandez, 18, of Mashpee was charged with

Carrying a dangerous weapon

On September 12th at 12:58 p.m.

Paul A. Maxwell, 51, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On September 12th at 6:00 p.m.

Patricia A. Koumbouris, 68, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

Breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Larceny from a building

On September 12th at 9:18 p.m.

Michael F. Joyce, 57, of Barnstable was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

On September 13th at 12:34 a.m.

Alric Clarence Williams, 55, of Marstons Mills, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On September 13th at 10:47 p.m.

Tariq Alouani, 52, of Boston, MA was charged with

Motor vehicle larceny

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On September 9th at 5:46 p.m.

Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Editor’s note, logs not posted from 12/10 at 8 AM on-will update when available.