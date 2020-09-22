Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/22/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO -Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On September 17th at 2:24 p.m. Ofc. Sarah Lake arrested
John Patrick Clark, 34, of Truro who was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 14th at 2:17 a.m.
Stephanie R. Dufresne, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 14th at 3:37 a.m.
David J. Savaria, 36, of Lynn, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On September 14th at 10:03 p.m.
Heidi L. Keith, 42, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (shoplifting)
On September 15th at 1:02 a.m.
Jason Joseph Schultz, 35, of Brewster was charged with
Carrying a dangerous weapon
On September 15th at 1:33 p.m.
Desmond S. Mitchess, 51, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating without a license
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
On September 15th at 5:26 p.m.
Jason M. Kokosinski, 47, of Centerville was charged with
Larceny over $1,200
Receiving stolen property over $1,200
On September 18th at 7:15 a.m.
Paul Erich Wexler Jr., 30, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 20th at 12:19 a.m.
Michael Anthony Blackwood, 55, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
On September 20th at 2:56 a.m.
Brighton Kirk Hernandez, 18, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 20th at 11:54 a.m.
Michael R. McShane, 58, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B)
Warrant arrest (Disorderly)
On September 20th at 7:28 p.m.
Alisson Lima, 40, of West Barnstable was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating without a license
Fail to stop for police
