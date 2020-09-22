Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/22/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO -Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On September 17th at 2:24 p.m. Ofc. Sarah Lake arrested

John Patrick Clark, 34, of Truro who was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 14th at 2:17 a.m.

Stephanie R. Dufresne, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 14th at 3:37 a.m.

David J. Savaria, 36, of Lynn, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On September 14th at 10:03 p.m.

Heidi L. Keith, 42, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (shoplifting)

On September 15th at 1:02 a.m.

Jason Joseph Schultz, 35, of Brewster was charged with

Carrying a dangerous weapon

On September 15th at 1:33 p.m.

Desmond S. Mitchess, 51, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating without a license

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

On September 15th at 5:26 p.m.

Jason M. Kokosinski, 47, of Centerville was charged with

Larceny over $1,200

Receiving stolen property over $1,200

On September 18th at 7:15 a.m.

Paul Erich Wexler Jr., 30, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 20th at 12:19 a.m.

Michael Anthony Blackwood, 55, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

On September 20th at 2:56 a.m.

Brighton Kirk Hernandez, 18, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 20th at 11:54 a.m.

Michael R. McShane, 58, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B)

Warrant arrest (Disorderly)

On September 20th at 7:28 p.m.

Alisson Lima, 40, of West Barnstable was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating without a license

Fail to stop for police

Data furnished by Barnstable Police