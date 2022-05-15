Wellfleet and Eastham Police to sponsor a Touch A Truck event

WELLFLEET – The Welflleet and Eastham Police Departments are sponsoring a Touch A Truck event on Sunday May 15th. Touted as a Child Safety and Wellness event, it will be held at the Wellfleet Drive-In on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham town line from 10 AM to 2 PM. Fire trucks, police cars, construction trucks, emergency vehicles and more will be on hand. The event is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Police urge you to bring the whole family for a full day of fun. If your company would like to participate and be represented with a vehicle or a machine, please get in touch with Officer McGue of the Wellfleet Police (matthew.mcgue@wellfleet-ma.gov) or Sgt. Adams of the Eastham Police (jadams@eastham-ma.gov). Can’t wait to see you there!