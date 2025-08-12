WELLFLEET – A beachgoer reportedly suffered a leg injury in Wellfleet. Lifeguards called for EMTs to respond to Lecounts Hollow Beach about 1:45 PM Tuesday. The victim was transported by ATV to the parking lot to meet the ambulance for transport. Further details were not immediately available.
Wellfleet beachgoer suffers leg injury
August 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Substance abuse center in Hyannis under new management
- Planet Fitness launches sneaker recycling campaign benefitting local Boys and Girls Clubs
- Vineyard Wind installs system in turbine network to reduce illumination at night
- Cape and Islands the only part of Massachusetts currently experiencing drought conditions
- New playground celebrated in Bourne
- Yarmouth Planning Board to present Local Comprehensive Plan draft to the Select Board
- Business site resource ranks Massachusetts as fastest growing outdoor recreation economy
- Former state police officer from Wareham sentenced in federal bribery scheme
- State closes section of Scusset Beach fishing pier for repairs
- New West Nile-positive mosquito samples reported on Cape and Islands
- Three sea turtles released in West Dennis in what may be the final release of the summer
- LISTEN: Environmental group expresses concern about Mass Ready Act
- Manatee likely very lost rather than new addition to warming ecosystem, says experts