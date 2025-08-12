You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet beachgoer suffers leg injury

Wellfleet beachgoer suffers leg injury

August 12, 2025

WELLFLEET – A beachgoer reportedly suffered a leg injury in Wellfleet. Lifeguards called for EMTs to respond to Lecounts Hollow Beach about 1:45 PM Tuesday. The victim was transported by ATV to the parking lot to meet the ambulance for transport. Further details were not immediately available.

