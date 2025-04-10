WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters were called to a basement fire shortly after 9 PM Wednesday. A malfunctioning wood stove reportedly sparked the fire on Avery Avenue. There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was later determined the fire was confined to the stove. Smoke had to be ventilated from the residence. Further details were not immediately available.
Wellfleet firefighters respond to basement fire
April 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
