Wellfleet firefighters respond to basement fire

Wellfleet firefighters respond to basement fire

April 9, 2025

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters were called to a basement fire shortly after 9 PM Wednesday. A malfunctioning wood stove reportedly sparked the fire on Avery Avenue. There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was later determined the fire was confined to the stove. Smoke had to be ventilated from the residence. Further details were not immediately available.

