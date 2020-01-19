WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a chimney fire Sunday morning. Flames were reportedly shooting from the chimney when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Wellfleet Fire/CWN
Wellfleet firefighters extinguish chimney fire
January 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
