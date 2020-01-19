You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet firefighters extinguish chimney fire

Wellfleet firefighters extinguish chimney fire

January 19, 2020


WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a chimney fire Sunday morning. Flames were reportedly shooting from the chimney when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Wellfleet Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 