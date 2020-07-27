You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to homes

Wellfleet firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to homes

July 27, 2020

WELLFLEET – Quick work by Wellfleet firefighters kept a brush fire being fanned by a gusty southwesterly wind from spreading to nearby houses. The fire broke out off Route 6 near Briar Lane. An engine from Truro assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

