WELLFLEET – Quick work by Wellfleet firefighters kept a brush fire being fanned by a gusty southwesterly wind from spreading to nearby houses. The fire broke out off Route 6 near Briar Lane. An engine from Truro assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wellfleet firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to homes
July 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
