WELLFLEET – Are you brave enough to TAKE THE PLUNGE? Join the Wellfleet Police Department at a Polar Plunge to benefit local Special Olympics Athletes hosted by Harwich Police on Saturday, March 26, at Red River Beach in Harwich. Show off your crazy side and help raise funds so local athletes can continue to compete in confidence-building sports year round, and live happier, healthier, more fulfilled lives. Donors who’d like to cheer lead also welcome! More info is available here.
Wellfleet Police announce Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on March 26th
February 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
