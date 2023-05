WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police announced that Tuesday night the Wellfleet Selectboard approved 3 promotions within the Wellfleet Police Department.

Congratulations to newly appointed Lieutenant Michael Turner, and newly appointed Sergeants Nicholas Daley and Mark Braun. The promotions will become effective on Monday, June 12; on that day at 11 AM, there will be a pinning ceremony that is open to all at the Adult Community Center.

Please feel free to stop by and wish them well!