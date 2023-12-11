Wellfleet Police announce retirement of Chief Michael Hurley, promotion of Acting Chief Kevin LaRocco as next chief

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Police Department has announced the retirement of Chief Michael Hurley effective December 20th, 2023. Chief Hurley had been on medical leave since May 27th.

Chief Hurley started his career in Wellfleet in May of 1995 as a Special Officer, and was hired full-time in January of 1998. Hurley acted throughout his years of service as a Training Coordinator, Accident Reconstructionist, and D.A.R.E. Officer. As he rose through the ranks of Sergeant and eventually Lieutenant, he took on administration of technology for the department, as well as daily management and direct supervision of all personnel. Hurley was deeply involved in Wellfleet’s civic activities, calling on his educational experience in American History and his undergraduate degree in Secondary Education. He was recommended by outgoing Retired Chief Ronald Fisette, and assumed the position of November 1st, 2019.

From Acting Chief Kevin LaRocco: “The Town of Wellfleet and this Department would like to thank Chief Hurley for his 28 years of dedicated service to the Town and to our officers. We plan on continuing his steadfast commitment to transparency and community policing, and are grateful for the example he has set during his tenure. We wish him a healthy, fulfilling retirement.”

On Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, the Wellfleet Selectboard voted to hire the town’s next Police Chief from within the department. At the Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, December 5th, Acting Chief LaRocco was interviewed and approved as the next Police Chief for the Town fo Wellfleet. LaRocco will be sworn on on Tuesday December 19th, at 6 PM.