You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet Police investigate car vs bicycle crash on Route 6

Wellfleet Police investigate car vs bicycle crash on Route 6

September 29, 2020

WELLFLEET – A car and bicycle reportedly collided in Wellfleet sometime after 2 PM. The crash happened on Route 6 by Outer Cape Health Services. A nurse from the clinic provided aid to the cyclist until paramedics arrived. The victim was treated and released at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 