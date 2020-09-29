WELLFLEET – A car and bicycle reportedly collided in Wellfleet sometime after 2 PM. The crash happened on Route 6 by Outer Cape Health Services. A nurse from the clinic provided aid to the cyclist until paramedics arrived. The victim was treated and released at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Wellfleet Police investigate car vs bicycle crash on Route 6
September 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
