Wellfleet Police investigate report of young girl being approached by male



WELLFLEET – On Saturday February 11th at approximately 12:00 PM, the Wellfleet Police Department was contacted by a family who stated their teenage daughter was walking in the area of Chequessett Neck Road when a van with an older male operator stopped to offer her a toy. The female refused the toy and the male operator drove away. There was no physical contact made by the male operator and no request to get in the vehicle. The female party was able to give her parents a description of the vehicle as a dark colored van with stickers on the window.

At approximately 01:15 PM, Wellfleet Police Officers located a black Dodge Ram van with stickers operated by a male party from Somerville. The officer’s interviewed the male operator who acknowledged he stopped to offer a female one of his toys. The male operator stated that he makes homemade toys and hands them out to people. The operator stated he was unaware the female juvenile was younger and drove away when she declined to take it.

In consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the encounter was inappropriate and that no criminal charges would be filed at this time. This case is a reminder that if children are approached by people they do not know to refuse any offers and to leave the area. The department will continue to work with students at Wellfleet Elementary in the importance of stranger danger.