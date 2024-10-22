You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet Police investigating car vs pole crash

Wellfleet Police investigating car vs pole crash

October 22, 2024

WELLFLEET – A car reportedly struck a utility pole sometime after 5:30 AM Tuesday in Wellfleet. The crash happened on Long Pond Road at Buttry Way. The drive was evaluated but declined to go to the hospital. Eversource crews were called to check the pole. A handful of Eversource customers lost power in the immediate area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.

