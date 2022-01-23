You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Wellfleet Police investigating overnight fatal crash

Developing: Wellfleet Police investigating overnight fatal crash

January 23, 2022


WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police want you to be advised there will be police activity in the area of Route 6 and Old Wharf Road for an investigation with the Massachusetts State Police into a fatal motor vehicle accident. More information will be released later today. Anyone who may have seen activity in this area last night please call the Wellfleet Police Department at (508) 349-3702.

 
 
