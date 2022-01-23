WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police want you to be advised there will be police activity in the area of Route 6 and Old Wharf Road for an investigation with the Massachusetts State Police into a fatal motor vehicle accident. More information will be released later today. Anyone who may have seen activity in this area last night please call the Wellfleet Police Department at (508) 349-3702.
Developing: Wellfleet Police investigating overnight fatal crash
January 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Family Table Collaborative Announces Upcoming Meal Distribution
- Better Business Bureau Raising Awareness Of Scammers Targeting Owners Of Lost Pets
- JFK Hyannis Museum Launches New Speaker Series
- Barnstable Reminds Citizens of DPH Mask Advisory
- Chatham Historical Commission Seeks Input on Zoning Bylaw
- Cape Playhouse Welcomes Tony Award-winning New Artistic Director
- Lawmakers Highlight Legislation to Expand Energy Costs Assistance
- Barnstable Seeks Applicants for Planning Committee
- Sunday Journal – New Artistic Director Joins Cape Playhouse
- Sunday Journal – “Coffee @ The Kennedy Museum” Tackles Art, History and More
- Sunday Journal – Report Highlights Challenges Facing Cape Business
- Road Work, Closures on Barnstable’s West Main Street Start Monday
- Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Rock Superstar, Dies at 74