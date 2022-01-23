You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet Police investigating second major crash on Sunday

Wellfleet Police investigating second major crash on Sunday

January 23, 2022

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – Two vehicles collided in Wellfleet around 2:30 PM Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at Spring Valley Road. No injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up while firefighters mitigated a fluid spill and the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash which came after this mornings fatal crash on Route 6 at Old Wharf Road.

