WELLFLEET – Two vehicles collided in Wellfleet around 2:30 PM Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at Spring Valley Road. No injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up while firefighters mitigated a fluid spill and the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash which came after this mornings fatal crash on Route 6 at Old Wharf Road.
Wellfleet Police investigating second major crash on Sunday
January 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Family Table Collaborative Announces Upcoming Meal Distribution
- Better Business Bureau Raising Awareness Of Scammers Targeting Owners Of Lost Pets
- JFK Hyannis Museum Launches New Speaker Series
- Barnstable Reminds Citizens of DPH Mask Advisory
- Chatham Historical Commission Seeks Input on Zoning Bylaw
- Cape Playhouse Welcomes Tony Award-winning New Artistic Director
- Lawmakers Highlight Legislation to Expand Energy Costs Assistance
- Barnstable Seeks Applicants for Planning Committee
- Sunday Journal – New Artistic Director Joins Cape Playhouse
- Sunday Journal – “Coffee @ The Kennedy Museum” Tackles Art, History and More
- Sunday Journal – Report Highlights Challenges Facing Cape Business
- Road Work, Closures on Barnstable’s West Main Street Start Monday
- Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Rock Superstar, Dies at 74