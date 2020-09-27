Wellfleet Police investigating vandalism at local business



WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report that on Saturday at approximately 5:39 PM, they were made aware of vandalism/ tagging at Bay Sails Marine 2568 Route 6 in Wellfleet. It is believed the vandalism occurred Friday night into Saturday morning. This case is currently under investigation by the police department. If anyone observed a suspicious person or vehicle in the area during this time frame, please call Detective Daley at 508-349-3702.