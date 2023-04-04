Wellfleet Police issue statement about alcohol fueled issues along Ocean View Drive and at Cahoon Hollow Beach



WELLFLEET – From the town of Wellfleet: The Summer is fast approaching, and visitors and residence are looking forward to another enjoyable season on the beaches of Wellfleet. The Wellfleet Police Department and the Cape Cod National Seashore are committed to promoting and encouraging safe and responsible behavior.

Traffic along Ocean View Drive and visitation to Cahoon Hollow Beach has increased 20% each year for the past 6 years. The rise in traffic and visitation has resulted in an increase in excessive alcohol consumption, disorderly conduct including assaults, public intoxication, improper disposal of human waste, and other safety hazards to including drunk visitors staggering down Ocean View Drive or passing out in the Cahoon Hollow parking lot. Before these identified problems become tragedies, we have developed a phased approach to address the situation beginning this summer. The risk to our visitors, lifeguards and police officers is too great and must be minimized with thoughtful action.

The Cape Cod National Seashore has agreed to make regulation changes in the Cahoon Hollow Beach area (north and south)) for the prohibition of consumption of an alcoholic beverage, and/or possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage(s). The Cape Cod National Seashore, through the authority granted to the Superintendent, will add the prohibition to the Superintendent’s Compendium and will be enforceable between May 20th, 2023 and September 10th, 2023.

Currently, the town of Wellfleet regulation states it shall be unlawful for any person to consume alcoholic beverage(s) on all town owned property. This regulation will continue to be enforced year-round.

For the complete language of the regulation change, visit Superintendent’s Compendium – Cape Cod National Seashore (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).