Wellfleet police officer saves stricken man with AED

WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Sunday September 19th at approximately 6pm, the Wellfleet Police Department responded to a cardiac call for a male party having difficulty breathing. Officer Ed Garneau responded to the medical call and upon arrival discovered the male party was now unconscious not breathing. Officer Garneau quickly retrieved his AED Deliberator from his cruiser and successfully administered medical care. The male party began breathing and was conscious on the arrival of the Eastham and Wellfleet Fire departments. The male party was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Eastham Fire Department. The Wellfleet Police Department is fortunate to have dedicated and well trained officers like Ed working in our community. Officer Garneau’s quick actions and training saved a man’s life on a routine medical call that changed drastically when he arrived. Great job Ed!!