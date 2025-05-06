You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet Police seek person of interest

Wellfleet Police seek person of interest

May 6, 2025


WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Police Department is asking for assistance from the community in identifying the female pictured above. The photo was taken today (Tuesday) at approximately 11:00 AM at Seaman’s Bank. If you recognize her, please contact Det. Michael Allen at the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702 to assist with their investigation.

