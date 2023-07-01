Wellfleet Police Sergeant retires after 36 years



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: It’s with gratitude that we let you know that Sgt. William “Billy” Brazile has completed his last overnight shift, and is riding into the sunrise of well-deserved retirement this morning after 36 years of service to the Town of Wellfleet!

Sgt. Brazile started his law enforcement career in the early 80’s, working first for the National Park Service before starting part-time here in Wellfleet in 1986. In the ensuing 3-plus decades, it’s safe to say that he became familiar with every nook and cranny of the town, getting to know most of its residents on a first-name basis. That knowledge made his leadership invaluable as he progressed to being promoted to Sergeant in 2001. He has served as a firearms instructor, and as a training instructor – mentoring and helping to guide every single current member of this department. We (especially the midnight shift, which is the one he’s supervised for many of his 36 years here) are going to miss his killer one-liners and his big booming laugh, but hope he’s going to be a frequent visitor while enjoying time with his partner Sheila and their dog, Tucker.