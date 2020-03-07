Wellfleet Police to offer Citizens Police Academy



WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Police Department will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning Wednesday April 1st, 2020. The Citizens Police Academy was established to promote an understanding of the Wellfleet Police Department and its policies and procedures. In addition, the academy provides training in all aspects of law enforcement and the issues that police officers deal with daily.

Our goal is to foster a spirit of cooperation between our community, its citizens and their police department. It is hoped that graduates will get to know more about the men and women who are protecting their community and why they make the decisions they do while performing their duties.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a 6-week program between April 1 and May 6. Classes are held on Wednesday nights from 6pm-8:30pm at the police department. Class size is limited to 20 participants and is free of charge.

Some of the general topics discussed are:

• Hands on demonstrations from Patrol, K-9, and SWAT

• Crime Scene Processing

• Narcotics Enforcement

• Patrol Operations

• Communications

Potential candidates for the Citizens Police Academy must meet the following criteria:

• Minimum age of 18 years old

• No prior felony convictions (Certain Misdemeanor. offenses may disqualify you also)

• Subject to criminal history check

The class is free and open to the public, please contact Patrolman Nick Daley (nick.daley@wellfleet-ma.gov) or Patrolman Jeremiah Valli (jeremiah.valli@wellfleet-ma.gov) to request more information or to sign up. Applications will be available at the Wellfleet Police Station or at www.wellfleetpd.org/news-blog/. Deadline to apply is March 26, 2020.