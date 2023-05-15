WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Police Department is attempting to contact the people in the attached photo. They were at Pb Boulangerie Bistro Bakery on May 7th. If you know them or how to contact them , please call Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702 and speak to Sgt. Turner.
No other details were released.
Wellfleet Police want to speak to two individuals
May 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
