You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet Police want to speak to two individuals

Wellfleet Police want to speak to two individuals

May 15, 2023


WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Police Department is attempting to contact the people in the attached photo. They were at Pb Boulangerie Bistro Bakery on May 7th. If you know them or how to contact them , please call Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702 and speak to Sgt. Turner.
No other details were released.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 