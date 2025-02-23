Wellfleet rescuers use UTV to reach injured man on fire road



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: At 9:30 AM Sunday morning, Wellfleet Emergency Services received a request for assistance regarding an elderly male who sustained injuries after falling while walking on a fire road near Duck Harbor. In response to the call, Wellfleet Police and the National Park Service assisted the Wellfleet Fire Department and deployed an all-terrain utility vehicle (UTV) to locate the injured individual. Wellfleet Emergency Medical Services (EMS) quickly stabilized the patient and extricated him from the wooded area to a waiting ambulance. The individual was them transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further medical evaluation and care.