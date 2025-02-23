WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: At 9:30 AM Sunday morning, Wellfleet Emergency Services received a request for assistance regarding an elderly male who sustained injuries after falling while walking on a fire road near Duck Harbor. In response to the call, Wellfleet Police and the National Park Service assisted the Wellfleet Fire Department and deployed an all-terrain utility vehicle (UTV) to locate the injured individual. Wellfleet Emergency Medical Services (EMS) quickly stabilized the patient and extricated him from the wooded area to a waiting ambulance. The individual was them transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further medical evaluation and care.
Wellfleet rescuers use UTV to reach injured man on fire road
February 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
