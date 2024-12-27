You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable crash sends two people to hospital

West Barnstable crash sends two people to hospital

December 27, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash in West Barnstable sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital. The collision happened sometime before 8 AM Friday on Shootflying Hill Road at Pleasant Pines Avenue. An ambulance from Barnstable Fire assisted in patient transport. Traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

