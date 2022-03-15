West Barnstable fire battles brush fire outside YMCA Monday

WEST BARNSTABLE
– Monday afternoon, West Barnstable Fire extinguished a brush fire in front of the YMCA on Route 132. Engine 294, Forestry 295 & Ambulance 293, along with 11 firefighters responded to the fire.
