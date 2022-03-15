You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable fire battles brush fire outside YMCA Monday

West Barnstable fire battles brush fire outside YMCA Monday

March 15, 2022

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE

– Monday afternoon, West Barnstable Fire extinguished a brush fire in front of the YMCA on Route 132. Engine 294, Forestry 295 & Ambulance 293, along with 11 firefighters responded to the fire.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 