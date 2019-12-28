You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable Fire contains spill of home heating oil

West Barnstable Fire contains spill of home heating oil

December 27, 2019


WEST BARNSTABLE – Friday afternoon, the West Barnststable FD and Mass Department of Environmental Protection responded to this heating oil spill on Point Hill Road. The spill was contained and did not reach the marsh or drains. It was not immediately clear how the spill occurred.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 