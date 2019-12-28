WEST BARNSTABLE – Friday afternoon, the West Barnststable FD and Mass Department of Environmental Protection responded to this heating oil spill on Point Hill Road. The spill was contained and did not reach the marsh or drains. It was not immediately clear how the spill occurred.
Photo by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
West Barnstable Fire contains spill of home heating oil
December 27, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
