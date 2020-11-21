You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable Fire douses overnight brush fire

West Barnstable Fire douses overnight brush fire

November 21, 2020

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLELate Friday night the West Barnstable FD was called to a report of a house on fire on High Street. Instead, a large brush fire was found on the hillside between High Street and the homes on Carlson Lane. 20 WBFD firefighters with 2 engines, a water tanker, the ambulance, two forestry trucks, and the squad truck responded to the fire. The Sandwich FD sent a water tanker and the Barnstable FD sent their ladder truck. There were no injuries or damage to any homes.

