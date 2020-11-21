WEST BARNSTABLE – Late Friday night the West Barnstable FD was called to a report of a house on fire on High Street. Instead, a large brush fire was found on the hillside between High Street and the homes on Carlson Lane. 20 WBFD firefighters with 2 engines, a water tanker, the ambulance, two forestry trucks, and the squad truck responded to the fire. The Sandwich FD sent a water tanker and the Barnstable FD sent their ladder truck. There were no injuries or damage to any homes.
West Barnstable Fire douses overnight brush fire
November 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Oxford Scientists Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Data by Christmas
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo
- State Senate Passes Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
- Fewer Americans Travelling this Holiday
- MassDevelopment Bond Helps Fund Ellen Jones Dental Relocation, Renovation
- Baker Announces $10 Million for COVID-19 Relief
- Asymptomatic Virus Testing Offered by Community Health Center
- Boys and Girls Club to Open for Part of Thanksgiving Week
- Opioid Deaths Rise Slightly After Nine Months
- Reopening Task Force Updates Community on COVID-19
- Sunday Journal with the Heroes in Transition Organization
- Sunday Journal with Veteran’s Outreach Services
- Sunday Journal Conversation with The Family Pantry of Cape Cod