West Barnstable Fire douses overnight brush fire

WEST BARNSTABLE – Late Friday night the West Barnstable FD was called to a report of a house on fire on High Street. Instead, a large brush fire was found on the hillside between High Street and the homes on Carlson Lane. 20 WBFD firefighters with 2 engines, a water tanker, the ambulance, two forestry trucks, and the squad truck responded to the fire. The Sandwich FD sent a water tanker and the Barnstable FD sent their ladder truck. There were no injuries or damage to any homes.