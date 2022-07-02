You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable fire extinguishes lawn mower fire Friday

West Barnstable fire extinguishes lawn mower fire Friday

July 2, 2022

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire responded to this Lawn Mower Fire on Church Street on Friday. No injuries were reported.

