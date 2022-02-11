You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable Fire responds to rollover crash Thursday on Route 6

West Barnstable Fire responds to rollover crash Thursday on Route 6

February 11, 2022

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – On Thursday, West Barnstable Fire responded to this crash on Route 6 Eastbound involving a Nissan Titan pickup truck. One person was taken by ambulance to the South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

