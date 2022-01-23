You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable Fire responds to two early morning crashes in the same spot

January 22, 2022



WEST BARNSTABLE – At 2 AM & 4 AM, West Barnstable Fire (WBFD) and State Police responded to these two single car crashes on Route 6 East, just past the weigh station. The second crashed car landed in the exact same spot and facing the same direction as the car that crashed 2 hours eariler. Both drivers were taken to Cape Cod Hospital by the WBFD ambulance.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

