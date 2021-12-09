WEST BARNSTABLE – Wednesday afternoon West Barnstable FD responded to this two-car crash on Route 132 near the intersection with Main Street. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
West Barnstable Fire responds to two-vehicle crash
December 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
