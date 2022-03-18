You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable Firefighters help rescue horse stuck in fence

West Barnstable Firefighters help rescue horse stuck in fence

March 18, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Firefighters were called to a farm in the 2300 block of Meetinghouse Road (Route 149) early Friday afternoon. According to reports, a horse became stuck in a wire fence. Crews were able to quickly free the horse with no injury reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 