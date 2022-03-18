WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Firefighters were called to a farm in the 2300 block of Meetinghouse Road (Route 149) early Friday afternoon. According to reports, a horse became stuck in a wire fence. Crews were able to quickly free the horse with no injury reported. Further details were not immediately available.
West Barnstable Firefighters help rescue horse stuck in fence
March 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
