West Barnstable firefighters respond to brush fire

August 14, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to a brush fire around 5 PM Friday evening. The fire on Shootflying Hill Road near Service Road scorched about a half acre. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

