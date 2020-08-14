WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to a brush fire around 5 PM Friday evening. The fire on Shootflying Hill Road near Service Road scorched about a half acre. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
West Barnstable firefighters respond to brush fire
August 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
