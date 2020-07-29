WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable firefighters and State Police responded to this crash on Route 6 eastbound Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries.
West Barnstable firefighters respond to crash on Route 6 Tuesday afternoon
July 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
