West Road in Orleans closed after overnight crash

ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that West Road is currently closed to thru traffic between Old Colony Way and Skaket Beach Road due to a motor vehicle crash that has affected the Route 6 overpass. Police ask you to seek alternate routes. They will update when the road is reopened.

CWN has learned that a truck or something protruding from a truck struck the overpass. Engineers are checking the integrity of the bridge. Orleans Police also posted there was black ice overnight but it was unclear if that was a factor in the crash.

About 9 AM there were reports of temporary closures of Route 6 while the safety inspection was occurring.