West Tisbury man facing OUI 2nd offense charge after crashing into Oak Bluffs house





OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: On Friday, March 27, 2026, at approximately 7:55 p.m., an Oak Bluffs Police Department Patrol Officer was in a fully marked police cruiser monitoring traffic on Barnes Road near the Lagoon Pond Herring Run when a pickup truck traveling southbound veered off the roadway just after it drove by the police cruiser.

The truck struck a fire hydrant, sending sparks into the air, then continued through bushes, and ultimately crashed into a residence. The officer immediately notified dispatch and responded to the scene.

As the officer approached, the truck was attempting to reverse, with the engine revving. The officer approached the truck and opened the door. The operator, Zachary Magid, 46, of West Tisbury, exited the vehicle. He was the sole occupant and sustained minor injuries. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The officer observed signs of intoxication, and Magid admitted to drinking. An alcoholic beverage container was also found inside the truck. Magid was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Magid was later placed under arrest and charged with:

Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (2nd Offense)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Open Container of Alcohol

During booking at the Dukes County Jail, Magid provided a breath sample registering nearly three times the legal limit in Massachusetts. He was arraigned today in the Edgartown District Court.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Photos by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN