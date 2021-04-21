Whale perishes after stranding in Eastham

EASTHAM – Monday morning, members of the Department of Natural Resources and DPW responded to a whale stranding on Campground Beach. Our staff called in members of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to assist but unfortunately the mammal had perished.

If you ever come across a stranded marine mammal, please keep a safe distance and make sure to call the following numbers immediately so that trained responders can properly assist them:

IFAW Marine Mammal Rescue Hotline: (508) 743-9548

Eastham Natural Resources: (774) 801-0518

Eastham DPW: (774) 801-0520

For more information on ways that you can help, please visit IFAW’s marine mammal stranding informational website at: https://www.ifaw.org/campaigns/strandings