Wife rescued from Naushon Island after boat fire succumbs to her injuries

FALMOUTH – The wife/mother who was one of three people onboard a vessel that caught fire forcing all three to swim to Naushon Island has succumbed to her injuries according to the family.

On the early hours of October 21st, 2025, Cici Sullivan, Tyler Sullivan, and Patrick Sullivan were asleep aboard their vessel, The Third Wave, when they were awakened by their dogs barking and the sound of fireworks followed by smoke. Tyler acted heroically, assisting his parents as they swam toward the shoreline.

The Coast Guard responded early Wednesday morning, and the family was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Cici Sullivan tragically passed away from her injuries on the afternoon of October 23rd, 2025.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral and recovery efforts.