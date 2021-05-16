You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wild winds alarm swimmers at Hamlin Pond

Wild winds alarm swimmers at Hamlin Pond

May 16, 2021


MARSTONS MILLS – Eyewitnesses reported wild winds that suddenly arose at Hamlin Pond in Marstons Mills sometime after 2:30 PM on this mild Sunday afternoon. Some described it as being like a small waterspout. NWS radar did show a squall line moving across the Cape at the time. Luckily all the swimmers were able to safely get out of the water. Beachgoers had to retrieve wind blown chairs and belongings. No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service had issued a special marine warning for the Provincetown area just after 1:30 PM noting that a strong thunderstorm was located near Race Point, moving northeast at 15 knots-and to expect winds to nearly 50 knots-and that small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

