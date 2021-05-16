MARSTONS MILLS – Eyewitnesses reported wild winds that suddenly arose at Hamlin Pond in Marstons Mills sometime after 2:30 PM on this mild Sunday afternoon. Some described it as being like a small waterspout. NWS radar did show a squall line moving across the Cape at the time. Luckily all the swimmers were able to safely get out of the water. Beachgoers had to retrieve wind blown chairs and belongings. No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service had issued a special marine warning for the Provincetown area just after 1:30 PM noting that a strong thunderstorm was located near Race Point, moving northeast at 15 knots-and to expect winds to nearly 50 knots-and that small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
Wild winds alarm swimmers at Hamlin Pond
May 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- One injured, traffic detoured after crash in Brewster
- Organization Releases Findings on the Relationship of Money and Happiness
- ‘Walk for Home’ Seeks to Help Growing Homeless Population
- Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Shooting Range Environmental Concerns
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday
- Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling
- U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council
- Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds
- New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery
- Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety