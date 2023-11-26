Wind Advisory 1 AM to 7 AM Monday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

228 AM EST Sun Nov 26 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.