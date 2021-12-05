Wind Advisory 1 PM Monday to 1 AM Tuesday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

258 PM EST Sun Dec 5 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gusts will likely occur late Monday and Monday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.