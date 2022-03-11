You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind advisory 1 PM Saturday through 11 AM Sunday

Wind advisory 1 PM Saturday through 11 AM Sunday

March 11, 2022

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
301 PM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST SATURDAY TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Coastal eastern Massachusetts, from the North Shore and Greater Boston southward to Cape Cod and the Islands.

* WHEN…From 1 PM EST Saturday to 11 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

