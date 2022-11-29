Wind Advisory 1 PM Wednesday to 1 AM Thursday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

257 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph shifting to the west. A few brief gusts up to 55 mph possible across parts of Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts.

* WHERE…Central and Eastern Massachusetts as well as Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest of the wind will be from 3 pm to 9 pm Wednesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.