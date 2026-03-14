Wind advisory 10 AM through 7 PM Saturday

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URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 14 2026

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Cape Cod and the Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.