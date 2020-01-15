Wind Advisory 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
347 PM EST Wed Jan 15 2020
Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-
Including the cities of Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket
347 PM EST Wed Jan 15 2020
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.