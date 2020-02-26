You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind Advisory 10 AM to 4 PM Thursday

Wind Advisory 10 AM to 4 PM Thursday

February 26, 2020

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
424 PM EST Wed Feb 26 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

