Wind Advisory 10 PM Friday to 11 AM Saturday

November 10, 2022


Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
228 PM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

