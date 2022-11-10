Wind Advisory 10 PM Friday to 11 AM Saturday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
228 PM EST Thu Nov 10 2022
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.