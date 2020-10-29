Wind Advisory 10 PM this evening through 2 PM Friday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

311 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.